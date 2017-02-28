Around Town: Caltrans to close freeway off-ramp at Brookhurst

The California Department of Transportation will temporarily close the Brookhurst Street off-ramp from the northbound 405 Freeway on Wednesday and Thursday to accommodate bridge work in the area.

The ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. both days. Detour signs will be posted to alert motorists of the closure.

For more information, visit dot.ca.gov/dist12 or call (657) 328-6000.

*

Vanguard conference confronts human trafficking

Vanguard University in Costa Mesa will host nearly 200 people Friday and Saturday for the annual Ensure Justice Conference to address ways to prevent human trafficking.

The conference is presented by Vanguard’s Global Center for Women and Justice to gather national and local leaders, law enforcement, social workers, educators and students. This year’s theme is “Build a Strong Child,” focusing on how to protect and intervene on the behalf of women and children at high risk of exploitation and violence.

Conference hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $95 ($30 for students).

To register or for more information, visit vanguard.edu/gcwj/ensurejustice.