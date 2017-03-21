Around Town: Festival to showcase performing groups in Ocean View School District

The Ocean View School District will showcase its artistic student groups with its annual festival Thursday.

The public is invited to watch the free festival at 6:30 p.m. at Marine View Middle School, 5682 Tilburg Drive, Huntington Beach.

The show will feature 350 students from all four of the district's middle schools who are studying music, dance and performing arts.

'Don Quixote for Kids' takes stage in Newport Beach on Saturday

The Festival Ballet Theatre will perform "Don Quixote for Kids" outdoors on the Newport Beach Civic Center lawn at noon Saturday.

The event, presented by the City Arts Commission, will be a shortened version of the ballet based on the novel by Miguel de Cervantes. The Festival Ballet Theatre will present the full-length production at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Irvine Barclay Theatre.

Guests can bring a picnic lunch and beach chairs to the Newport Beach performance, but no alcohol is allowed.

Admission and parking are free. The Civic Center is at 100 Civic Center Drive.

GritCycle hosts event to benefit suicide prevention efforts

GritCycle in Costa Mesa hosted a donation drive Sunday for suicide prevention efforts and to raise awareness for potentially lifesaving community resources, according to a news release.

The event, organized by CBT California, featured dozens of cyclists in a 45-minute intense spin class. It raised money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Dixon, Steel among honorees at Newport Beach Golf Course

Newport Beach Councilwoman Diane Dixon and Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel were honored at the Newport Beach Golf Course on Friday for their support of efforts to renovate the facility and preserve open space.

A plaque will be mounted at the course to recognize the two, as well as former course owner Beth Lane and civic leader Colleen Johns, according to a news release.

Lane closure in Laguna scheduled for next week

One lane of South Coast Highway will be closed for four days next week as Southern California Gas Co. crews remove a gas line in Laguna Beach, according to a city news release.

One of two southbound lanes, a sidewalk and a shoulder will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through March 30 between Wesley Drive and Aliso Way.

The northbound lanes will remain open. For more information, call (951) 867-8129.

Friendship Shelter benefit dinner raises $12,000

The Friendship Shelter in Laguna Beach raised more than $12,000 last month at a dinner presented by Ken and Barbara McMurray, a shelter board member, at Okura Robata Grill & Sushi Bar in Laguna Beach.

The Friendship Shelter operates a facility that provides temporary housing, meals and support services for 32 formerly homeless men and women.

The organization also announced that it received a matching grant from an anonymous donor that will enable it to double all contributions at one of its dinner events up to $100,000.

For more than 20 years, donors have hosted 500 dinners, raising more than $2 million.

For more information, visit friendshipshelter.org. To schedule a dinner, call (949) 494-6928.

Mayor to appear at H.B. Tomorrow annual meeting

Huntington Beach Tomorrow will have its annual meeting March 30, when the public can pose questions to Mayor Barbara Delgleize and Huntington Beach police Capt. Russ Reinhart.

The free event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Huntington Beach Central Library, 7111 Talbert Ave.

For more information, visit hbtomorrow.wordpress.com.

Yoga class to help raise funds for H.B. beating victim

The Huntington Beach Yoga Collective will host a class March 31 to help raise money for Garret Peterson, who was badly beaten in an altercation outside a downtown restaurant where he works.

The event is slated for 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 301 Main St., Suite 109.

A donation is required to take the class, and all will go toward Peterson's medical bills and rehabilitation, organizers said.

Ceremony in H.B. will honor victims of crime

The Huntington Beach Police Department is partnering with the city to hold a ceremony April 6 to honor victims of crimes as part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

The event, which will be led by Police Chief Robert Handy, will begin at 11 a.m. at Pier Plaza, where Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway meet.

Huntington Beach awards will recognize youths

Nominations of Huntington Beach children in grades 3-12 are being accepted until 4 p.m. April 7 for the annual American Youth Character Awards.

Anyone who is not an immediate family member of the child can submit a nomination form and a brief statement about the nominee as an example of good character.

An awards ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. May 20 at the Bella Terra mall, 7777 Edinger Ave. Honorees will have their names inscribed on a bronze plaque at the Bella Terra Wall of Fame.

The event is sponsored by the Huntington Beach Children's Needs Task Force. Nomination forms can be downloaded at bit.ly/2neOi8o.

Submissions can be mailed to Charlene Gomez at the Community Services Department, 2000 Main St., Huntington Beach, CA 92648. They also can be emailed to cgomez@surfcity-hb.org.

Denim Dash coming to Newport Dunes resort

The third annual Denim Dash is set for April 13 at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort.

The event, from 5 to 7 p.m., will benefit Global Genes, an Aliso Viejo-based advocacy nonprofit for people with rare diseases.

Denim Dash will include a 5K and an Easter egg hunt. Last year's event raised more than $65,000.

Newport Dunes is at 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach.

For more information or to register for Denim Dash, visit globalgenes.org/denimdash.

H.B. to host sandcastle contest on Main Street

Huntington Beach will host a sandcastle contest April 15 on Main Street.

"Sandcastles on Main" will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on the second block of Main Street.

Teams can enter in four categories: business, family, 15 and younger and 16 and older.

Registration costs $25 per group. There will be prizes for each category.