Heated Coastal Commission hearing on Banning Ranch continues; no decision yet

A developer seeking permission from the California Coastal Commission to develop homes, a hotel and retail space on part of a 401-acre swath of coastal land known as Banning Ranch faced off with preservationists Wednesday during a hearing in Newport Beach.

After about six hours of discussions, the Coastal Commission meeting had not wrapped by 5:30 p.m. and was expected to continue for several more hours. More than 100 people had signed up to share their thoughts about the proposed development, but commission Vice Chairwoman Dayna Bochco said not everyone would get a chance to speak before the public comment period was closed.

Newport Banning Ranch LLC hopes to build 895 homes, a 75-room hotel, a 20-bed hostel and 45,100 square feet of retail space on 62 acres of the Newport Beach expanse, some of which has been occupied by oil operations for decades.

Commission staff said the project would affect 38 acres of environmentally sensitive habitat, including those that sustain vernal pools, native grasses and sensitive species such as burrowing owls, the San Diego fairy shrimp and the California gnatcatcher.

An overflow crowd watches on a big screen outside the meeting room at the Newport Beach Civic Center on Wednesday as the California Coastal Commission discusses the proposed development of Banning Ranch. (Don Leach | Daily Pilot)

The staff recommended approving only about one-third of the proposed development. In a report released in late August, staff indicated it would sign off on developing about 19.7 acres that fall outside of areas identified as environmentally sensitive habitat, particularly for burrowing owls.

Senior Deputy Director Jack Ainsworth said during the hearing Wednesday that the staff recommendation is based on facts and sound science and urged commissioners to be conscious of the significance of the 401-acre Banning Ranch property, which is said to be the largest undeveloped coastal area in Southern California.

"This is one of the most important decisions we've faced in 40 years," he said.

Newport Banning Ranch representatives have said staff's recommendation amounts to a denial of the project and is not based on the current conditions of the land, which has been degraded after roughly 70 years of oil drilling.

A live burrowing owl is displayed outside the California Coastal Commission hearing about Banning Ranch on Wednesday at the Newport Beach Civic Center. Concerns over burrowing owl habitat and foraging areas prompted commission staff to recommend that proposed development be reduced to about a third of the planned acreage. (Don Leach | Daily Pilot)

Michael Mohler, senior project manager for the developer, said staff's plan would allow development on only about 10 acres after buffers for environmentally sensitive habitat and fire safety are taken into consideration. He said the project would not be economically viable if the commission follows staff's recommendation, which he argued constitutes an illegal taking of private property.

Oil was discovered on the Banning Ranch site in the 1920s and has consumed much of it since 1944. Drilling peaked at 295 wells in the 1980s and has declined in the decades since.

Newport Banning Ranch has proposed that the oil wells be contained to about 16 acres on the site. It has billed the development project as a means to fund cleanup of the hundreds of abandoned wells, rusty pipes and invasive plants that pepper the land.

"You've all seen the property, it's a highly degraded oil field site with great potential," Mohler said. "We're proposing to restore the entire site to a beneficial ecosystem for all species, including man. We ask you to remove the gate, remove the fence and let us get on with business and deliver a superior project that has been before you for four years."

As part of its proposal, Newport Banning Ranch has set aside about 329 acres as preserved, natural open space with about seven miles of public trails.

Coastal Commission staff indicated it supports the developer's effort to clean up the site. However, Newport Banning Ranch has said that proposal hinges on whether the commission signs off on the development.

Steve Ray, executive director of the Banning Ranch Conservancy, which opposes the project, said the developer is legally required to clean up the oil operations, regardless of whether the development is approved.

"What they see as an oil field, we see as open space, so if they want to leave it, that's fine with us," Ray said, prompting an uproar of support from many in the audience at the meeting.

California Coastal Commissioners Roberto Uranga, Mary Luevano and Carole Groom, from left, listen during Wednesday's hearing in Newport Beach on the proposed development of Banning Ranch. (Don Leach | Daily Pilot)

The tension between the project's supporters and opponents, which has been bubbling under the surface for years, was palpable as hundreds of people gathered outside the Newport Beach City Council chamber before the hearing began.

The Newport Banning Land Trust, an arm of the developer that would be responsible for the land's restoration, had a large white tent set up on the grass where the hearing was being screened. Immediately adjacent were a few smaller tents set up by various conservation groups opposing the project.

Preservationists — mostly Newport Beach and Costa Mesa residents — held up posters depicting various wildlife and green signs with "Save Banning Ranch" printed in large white letters.

A crowd gathered just outside the chamber after a supporter and an opponent got into a heated exchange over the development as the meeting continued inside. At the time, commissioners had not even begun discussing the Banning Ranch issue.

The road to Wednesday's hearing hasn't been easy for either side.

In the mid-1990s, developers planned to build 1,750 homes on the site but abandoned the project years later.

In 2008, Newport Banning Ranch proposed 1,375 homes, 75,000 square feet of retail space, a hotel, a hostel and several parks on about 95 acres. That plan was approved by the Newport Beach City Council in 2012.

The Banning Ranch Conservancy sued the city and the developer, saying the city violated its general plan, which prioritizes open space in West Newport. The case is awaiting a hearing before the state Supreme Court.

A view of the 401-acre Banning Ranch in Newport Beach, said to be the largest undeveloped coastal property in Southern California. (Courtesy of Kevin Nelson)

The Coastal Commission first considered the city-approved project in October last year. After an eight-hour hearing, the commission sent the developer back to the drawing board to make significant cuts to the project's footprint and scope.

Commissioners and staff suggested at the time that they likely would favor "less intense" development.

In May, staff recommended approval of the smaller version of the development with a series of conditions to further reduce its footprint, but Newport Banning Ranch opted to postpone a hearing before the commission, arguing that some issues remained unresolved and that it needed more time to review the staff's proposal.

At the time, commission staff identified about 55 acres of the site as having potential for development.

Staff's latest reduction in the recommended buildable area boiled down to a foraging area for burrowing owls, which have been present at Banning Ranch for decades.

In May, staff determined that the owls' wintering burrows were an environmentally sensitive habitat area, so they assigned a buffer to it. However, according to the most recent staff report, they did not identify the owls' separate foraging space as a protected area. Biologists said that without protecting the foraging area, protecting the birds' habitat was basically pointless.