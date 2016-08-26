Biz News: UFC Gym announces new facility in Costa Mesa

UFC Gym announces new facility in Costa Mesa

UFC Gym announced that it is opening a new 18,000-square-foot facility in Costa Mesa with the help of UFC's middleweight champion, Michael Bisping, and featherweight Cub Swanson.

The gym at 2860 Harbor Blvd. replaces a Mitsubishi dealership that closed and moved to another site along Harbor.

UFC also is opening a preview enrollment center at 2790 Harbor Blvd., Unit 118.

The gym plans to offer strength training, cardio machines, battle ropes, agility ladders, a bag room, an outdoor training arena and a Brazilian jiu-jitsu studio.

"We're excited to partner with Michael and Cub, who are both amazing athletes that embody everything that UFC Gym stands for," UFC Gym President Adam Sedlack said in a statement. "Costa Mesa is a great community, and we couldn't be more thrilled for its residents to visit this gym and hopefully join the UFC Gym family."

Elyse Walker store comes to Newport

Elyse Walker is expanding from its Pacific Palisades storefront with a second boutique store in Newport Beach's Lido Marina Village.

The 12,000-square-foot store offers hairstyling and designer clothing accessories, jewelry, footwear and more, with a focus on beach lifestyles.

Lido Marina Village is at 3434 Via Lido.

Brazilian steakhouse opens in Irvine

A Texas-based Brazilian steakhouse chain has opened its first California restaurant in Irvine.

Texas de Brazil Churrascaria is in the Market Place, 13772 Jamboree Road. It is open for dinner nightly.

The restaurant describes itself as blending Brazilian culture with the "generous hospitality of Texas."

Costa Mesa's Primo announces 1 million downloads

Costa Mesa-based Primo Connect announced that its beta version app, which provides free international calls and text messages, has been downloaded more than 1 million times since launching in March.

The app, commonly used by people working or living abroad to connect with family back home, is available for Android and iOS and is being used in more than 50 countries.

The app is slated to be available on additional operating systems later this year.

Newport's Lifescapes finishes Santa Ana apartment project

Lifescapes International, a Newport Beach-based landscape architectural firm, said it has completed its project on a 264-unit luxury apartment complex in Santa Ana developed by Lyon Living, also based in Newport Beach.

Lifescapes designed Nineteen01's main entrance, exterior perimeter, pool, spa, cabanas, courtyard and gardens, according to a news release.

The complex is at 1901 E. First St.

Lombard Medical to leave Irvine

Irvine-based Lombard Medical has eliminated its U.S. sales force and will shift its commercial operations to the United Kingdom, where it already has an administrative and manufacturing presence, according to MedCity News.

Lombard, a medical technology company, blamed its "Americexit" on a U.S. Food and Drug Administration decision that would have required Lombard to perform a 50-patient investigation device exemption for its new IntelliFlex technology.

MedCity also reported poor U.S. sales for Lombard, whose latest stock price is about $1 a share.

Verizon Wireless Pacific market gets new president

Verizon Wireless has appointed Jonathan LeCompte as president of its Pacific market, based in Irvine.

LeCompte will lead all business functions across the seven-state market, including California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Hawaii, northern Nevada and northern Idaho, according to a news release.

Yogurtland hires two executives

Irvine-based Yogurtland has named John Wayne Carlson as vice president of development and Chad Bailey as senior director of marketing.

"We're eager to welcome John and Chad to Yogurtland during this exhilarating time of expansion and growth," Phillip Chang, Yogurtland founder and chief executive, said in a statement. "They both have the extensive backgrounds needed to build on our growth trajectory and will make valuable contributions to our creativity and success."

Carlson has held a variety of development and operations positions with Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and Dunkin' Brands, according to a news release.

Bailey most recently was chief marketing officer of Robeks Juice.

LendingQB names new vice president

LendingQB, a Costa Mesa-based provider of technology solutions for the mortgage industry, has named Rob Pommier as vice president of national sales.

"Rob has the experience we were looking for to help grow our organization," Binh Dang, LendingQB president, said in a statement. "With his background and understanding of the mortgage banking industry, we believe Rob can effectively communicate our Lean Lending solution to lenders."