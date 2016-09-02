Biz News: Newport Beach Golf Course offers electric carts for first time

Newport Beach Golf Course is offering the use of electric golf carts for the first time in its 40-year history, according to a news release.

The public course has a fleet of 15 carts.

The facility, at 3100 Irvine Ave., also announced that it has returned to its original name after briefly naming itself Newport Beach Golf Club earlier this year.

"We're Newport Beach's golf course; we're not a club here," Director of Golf Keith Wyrick said in a statement. "A club sounds too exclusive, and we're not exclusive. ... We want to include anyone who wants to play this great game of golf."

Ann Steinfeld Physical Therapy celebrates 15 years

Ann Steinfeld Physical Therapy in Costa Mesa recently celebrated its 15th anniversary with an event for past and current patients.

Steinfeld's clinic at 1700 Adams Ave., Suite 201, hosted a party Aug. 25 that included refreshments, free massages and a prize raffle.

The clinic provides orthopedic, sports medicine, pain management, spine rehabilitation, balance therapy, Pilates and other services.

uBreakiFix opens in Eastside Costa Mesa

A Florida-based technology repair company has a new location in Costa Mesa's Eastside.

Owner-operators John Valenti, Bill O'Brien and Rob O'Brien opened uBreakiFix at 126 E. 17th St., next to Floyd's 99 Barbershop. The trio plans to open nine more locations within three years, according to a news release.

Services include repairing smartphone issues such as cracked screens and water damage. The store also works on game consoles, tablets and computers.

"As we expand into Costa Mesa, we want the community to know there are options beyond replacement, and uBreakiFix is here to provide them with a trusted alternative," company founder Justin Wetherill said in a statement.

Verizon Wireless Pacific market gets new president

Verizon Wireless has appointed Jonathan LeCompte as president of its Pacific market, based in Irvine.

LeCompte will lead all business functions across the seven-state market, including California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Hawaii, northern Nevada and northern Idaho, according to a news release.

Yogurtland hires two executives

Irvine-based Yogurtland has named John Wayne Carlson as vice president of development and Chad Bailey as senior director of marketing.

"We're eager to welcome John and Chad to Yogurtland during this exhilarating time of expansion and growth," Phillip Chang, Yogurtland founder and chief executive, said in a statement. "They both have the extensive backgrounds needed to build on our growth trajectory and will make valuable contributions to our creativity and success."

Carlson has held a variety of development and operations positions with Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and Dunkin' Brands, according to a news release.

Bailey most recently was chief marketing officer of Robeks Juice.

LendingQB names new vice president

LendingQB, a Costa Mesa-based provider of technology solutions for the mortgage industry, has named Rob Pommier as vice president of national sales.

"Rob has the experience we were looking for to help grow our organization," Binh Dang, LendingQB president, said in a statement. "With his background and understanding of the mortgage banking industry, we believe Rob can effectively communicate our Lean Lending solution to lenders."

Emaji announces name change

Emaji Inc., an Irvine-based company that acquires and develops businesses in the media, entertainment, sports and gaming industries, is working toward changing its name to Broadside Enterprises Inc.

"The company is changing its name in an effort to rebrand itself to reflect both the recent strategic transformation, new acquisition targets and the new leadership in entertainment and asset building," according to a news release.

Cambridge Cos. names new partner

Cambridge Cos., a Newport Beach-based real estate, private equity and venture capital investment company, has named David Patton as managing partner.

Patton has worked at Citigroup and Bluewater Cos. in real estate transactions and developing residential, commercial and mixed-used properties.

Costa Mesa's Club Pilates expands

Costa Mesa-based Club Pilates is opening new studios in Fullerton and Brea, adding to the company's portfolio of more than 60 studios nationwide.

The Fullerton club is at 1313 S. Harbor Blvd. The Brea location has not been announced but is expected to open by the end of the year.

BigRentz launches online customer portal

Irvine-based BigRentz, the world's largest equipment rental network, has launched a new online portal to help customers view and manage their rentals.

"You will have access to all the equipment you will need through our online customer portal," Dallas Imbimbo, president and chief executive of BigRentz, said in a statement. "The portal was born from thousands of conversations and daily interactions with our customers who wanted a single location to manage their rental activity through BigRentz."

The portal will enable customers to request quotes, extend their rentals and report issues, among other features.