Biz News: Water Grill to open in October at former Scott's site in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa-based King's Seafood Co. plans to open a Water Grill fine-dining restaurant in Costa Mesa in October, according to media reports.

Water Grill will replace Scott's Restaurant and Bar, which closed in January after 26 years in business.

A new building at Scott's former property — 3300 Bristol St., across from South Coast Plaza — was made for Water Grill. Hatch Design Group, based in Costa Mesa, designed the project, which will include an outdoor patio and oyster bar.

Water Grill also has locations in San Diego and Santa Monica. King's Seafood plans to open another in Dallas this winter.

Autolist names Newport and Costa Mesa as top cities

Autolist, a San Francisco-based used- and new-car listing search engine, announced that Newport Beach and Costa Mesa are among the cheapest places in California to buy a used car.

According to the site's nationwide analysis, which studied 72 million vehicles and 4.5 billion data points, buying a used vehicle in Newport Beach cost $451 less than the state average. In Costa Mesa, it was $446 less.

The site ranked Newport No. 19 and Costa Mesa No. 20. No. 1 was San Bruno in the Bay Area.

Newport's Voit facilitates $15.4-million business park sale

Newport Beach-based Voit Real Estate Services recently completed the sale of a business park in Rancho Cucamonga.

The company helped facilitate the $15.4-million sale of Arrow Business Center, a seven-building, 136,806-square-foot industrial and business park.

The new owner, Focus Real Estate, plans to upgrade the property and reposition the vacant spaces through a series of capital improvements, among other changes, according to a news release.

Irvine firm wins award for Costa Mesa housing project

KTGY, an architectural design firm with an office in Irvine, was recently recognized by an industry group for its work on a new Costa Mesa housing development.

The Building Industry Assn. of Southern California's Greater Sales and Marketing Council recognized KTGY with a SoCal Award for its contributions to Upcoast, a 28-home development at 1239 Victoria St.

The firm got the Detached Community of the Year Under $1.5 Million award.

NuVision car sale set in Huntington Beach

NuVision Federal Credit Union will present its semiannual car sale Sept. 24-25 at its Huntington Beach headquarters, 7812 Edinger Ave.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the 24th and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the 25th.

The sale is open to the public.