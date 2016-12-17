Biz News: H.B. businessman joins elite Order of Towman towing professionals organization

The manager of a Huntington Beach car towing company was recently honored as a star in his field.

John Boucher, manager of Mandic Motors, was given the Cross of the Order award Nov. 19 during a ceremony at a Baltimore hotel for his dedication to being a towing professional, according to a news release from American Towman magazine, the organization that sponsors the event.

Mandic, 18881 Gothard St., contracts with Huntington Beach police, whose chief, Robert Handy, nominated Boucher for the award.

Boucher was also inducted into the Order of Towman, an elite organization of towing professionals nationwide.

Louis Vuitton perfume shop opens at South Coast Plaza

Louis Vuitton has opened a perfume pop-up shop at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.

Prices start at $240 for a 100-milliliter bottle. It is the French luxury label's first such pop-up shop in the Americas, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Les Parfums Louis Vuitton will be at the mall through July 1.

Local Pedego dealers named as top nationwide

Two local Pedego Electric Bike dealers were among the Fountain Valley-based company's top 10 dealers nationwide, according to a news release.

Coming in at No. 7 was the Huntington Beach store, owned by Tom Bock. No. 8 was the Corona del Mar store, owned by Hal Pisors and Lori and Joe Carter.

"Dealers were honored for excellence in customer experience, store design, sales and/or successful community outreach," the news release said.

Hanley group raises money for Movember

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a real estate brokerage and advisory firm based in Corona del Mar, raised more than $35,000 during its Movember campaign in November.

Since 2011, the company has raised about $157,000 through the Movember effort, held annually to spread awareness about men's health issues by having men grow mustaches.

"This global fundraising effort hits very close to home, as my father died of prostate cancer in 2009 and I want to do what I can to prevent this from happening to other men and families," President Ed Hanley said in a statement. "Grow a 'mo, save a bro. It really does feel good to make this kind of difference in our community and help save lives."

NuVision opens essay contest for high schoolers

Huntington Beach-based NuVision Federal Credit Union has launched its second annual Think. Tank. Challenge.

The contest invites area high school students to write an educational essay for a portion of $20,000 in prize money.

For more information, visit thinktankessay.com.

Spinnaker announces growth since May founding

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC, a Newport Beach-based investment company founded in May, is managing more than $140 million in assets, according to a news release.

"We formed Spinnaker because we want our clients' needs and best interests to drive every decision we make," Morgan Christen, chief executive officer and chief investment officer, said in a statement. "By establishing an independent practice that does not represent a specific insurance company, bank or Wall Street institution, we can confidently and autonomously advise our clients on the best way to achieve their financial objectives."

The firm, based at 4041 MacArthur Blvd., Suite 475, offers financial, wealth and retirement planning services, as well as asset management and securities.

Savalia named to Hoag director position

Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach has named Dr. Nirav Savalia, a clinical assistant professor of surgery at USC, as director of oncoplastic and aesthetic breast surgery.

Oncoplastic surgery combines plastic surgery techniques with tumor removal to preserve aesthetics. Savalia will develop Hoag's breast reconstruction program.

"Dr. Savalia is a highly skilled, dedicated surgeon who understands the complexity of cancer treatment from a physiological, psychological and aesthetic standpoint," Dr. Melvin J. Silverstein, Hoag Breast Center medical director and the Gross Family Foundation endowed chair in oncoplastic breast surgery, said in a statement. "He is a champion of women's health and is a great leader. We are excited to have him direct our efforts at Hoag."

Mother's Market adopts family for SOS program

Mother's Market & Kitchen will be adopting a family of eight through a program offered by the Costa Mesa-based nonprofit Share Our Selves, according to a news release.

The Costa Mesa-based company headquarters and area participating stores will provide gift cards, food and clothing to the family.

Villa Real Estate member receives honor

The Newport Beach Board of Realtors recently honored Cari Young of Villa Real Estate with the Realtor of the Year award for 2016, according to a news release.

Young, a licensed broker and attorney with more than 20 years of experience in residential real estate, was credited for her sales record and professionalism.

Young is a graduate of UCLA and Pepperdine University School of Law.