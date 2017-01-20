Biz News: Newport Beach landscaping firm chosen for $1-billion Texas development

Newport Beach-based Lifescapes International was recently selected as the landscape architect for Bayside, a $1-billion master-planned development containing 62 acres of retail spaces, restaurants, homes and a resort hotel outside of Dallas, according to a news release.

The project in Rowlett, Texas, will include a crystal lagoon and a water feature similar to the one at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

*

Irvine Co. names new golf manager

Dirk M. Willis has been named vice president and general manager of golf for the Irvine Co. Resort Properties' Pelican Hill and Oak Creek golf courses in Newport Coast and Irvine, respectively, according to a news release.

Willis has more than 25 years of golf, retail and hospitality expertise. He last served as director of golf operations for the Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run courses in Wisconsin.

*

Newport Beach apartment complex now open

Villas Fashion Island, a new 524-unit, 16-acre apartment complex in Newport Beach, is now available for leasing.

Amenities include concierge service, spa services, personal shoppers and professional fitness instruction, according to a news release. The complex, at 1000 San Joaquin Plaza, also includes a dining club, five pools, a café, a dog park and a juice bar.

Rents start around $3,500 a month.

"The apartment homes reflect a cosmopolitan take on coastal resort living," said John Jenkins, senior vice president of design at Irvine Co. Apartment Communities. "We've raised the bar with a distinctive design and a new notion of luxury living."

*

Fountain Valley Pep Boys closes

A Pep Boys in Fountain Valley has closed. The store was at 10960 Talbert Ave.

A company spokesman said the shop was close to other stores in Costa Mesa and Huntington Beach, and the lease was not renewed.

"Our team members were invited to transfer to nearby stores," said Lizabeth Galantino, Pep Boys' business communications manager. "We'd like to remind all of our customers that Pep Boys' warranties are honored at all of our 800-plus locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico."