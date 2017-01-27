Biz News: Charles Schwab leases Newport Beach office

Newport Beach-based Burnham USA Equities, a developer, owner and manager of commercial real estate, recently helped facilitate Charles Schwab's lease to move to a Newport Beach office, according to a news release.

The San Francisco-based banking company is leasing space at 16 Corporate Plaza Drive. The building was the headquarters of Home Savings and Loan in the 1970s.

*

Newport chiropractic office welcomes new doctor

Dr. Daniel L. Mendez has joined Dr. Kevin F. Priestley at Priestley Family Chiropractic in Newport Beach.

Priestley Family Chiropractic, 3 Corporate Plaza, Suite 200, has served the Newport Beach and Corona del Mar communities since 1980.

*

Yogurtland to give free yogurt Feb. 6

Yogurtland will celebrate International Frozen Yogurt Day on Feb. 6 by offering free yogurt and toppings from 4 to 7 p.m. at all locations.

The company has dozens of locations throughout Orange County.

*

Mother's Market achieves energy efficiencies

Mother's Market and Kitchen, a Costa Mesa-based grocery chain, has finished a series of energy-efficiency enhancements to six of its stores.

It achieved an initial savings of 115,520 kWh per month, the equivalent of 114 homes worth of electricity, according to a news release.

Mother's Market enlisted San Antonio-based LCTA Group in 2016 for the effort.

*

Fountain Valley hospital names CEO

Kenneth D. McFarland has been appointed chief executive officer of Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center after serving as its interim CEO since September, according to a news release.

McFarland, a Cal Poly Pomona and UC Irvine graduate, previously was president and CEO of Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo.

*

O.C. hotels received top AAA diamond ratings

Several Orange County hotels have earned AAA's five- or four-diamond awards for 2017.

The annual ratings are achieved after extensive site visits from AAA field representatives.

Five-diamond hotels include the Montage resort in Laguna Beach and Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast.

Receiving four-diamond ratings were: Avenue of the Arts hotel, Costa Mesa; Huntington Beach Resort and Spa; the Waterfront Beach Resort, Huntington Beach; Surf and Sand Resort, Laguna Beach; Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach; Fairmont hotel, Newport Beach; and the Island Hotel, Newport Beach.

*

Coyte named president of Newport Beach office

Chris Coyte has been named the president and managing direcctor of the Newport Beach office of Lee and Associates, a commercial real estate firm.

Coyte, a Cal State Fullerton graduate, has been with the Newport office since 1989. He replaced Steve Jehorek, who was president for a 22-year tenure.

In addition, Bob Goodmanson, a commercial real estate veteran with more than 35 years' experience, was named senior vice president and principal. Goodmanson previously spent 33 years with CBRE in Newport Beach.