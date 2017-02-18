Biz News: Luna Grill to open in Huntington Beach

Luna Grill to open in Huntington Beach

Luna Grill, a San Diego-based fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant chain, is adding a new location in Huntington Beach.

The restaurant, at 19720 Beach Blvd., is expected to open this month.

Luna Grill, founded in 2004, offers kabob plates, salads, hummus and falafel, among other dishes, according to a news release.

*

Laguna man buys Breakers tennis franchise

Eric Davidson, a Laguna Beach businessman, has acquired the Orange County Breakers tennis franchise, according to City News Service.

It is the first time the team has been under local ownership.

Davidson, who founded Vintage Senior Living, is a tennis player himself.

"Eric's credentials and business acumen speak for themselves, but it's his tennis background and credibility in this community that make this ownership transfer so exciting," Breakers General Manager Allen Hardison said, according to City News Service.

*

Pedego Electric Bikes names new engineering director

Fountain Valley-based Pedego Electric Bikes has named Michael Fritz as its new director of engineering, according to a news release.

Fritz, who has more than 40 years' experience in engineering and engineering management, will oversee the company's engineering of electric bikes, technology and product development.

He previously worked for other bicycle brands, including Schwinn and Huffy.

"Mike Fritz and Pedego Electric Bikes make a great fit," Pedego's chief executive and co-founder, Don DiCostanzo, said in a statement. "It takes qualified personnel to design and build high-quality electric bikes. We work only with the best so that we can provide the best."

*

HIIT Bottle launches Kickstarter campaign

Costa Mesa couple Christian and Hannah Valencia have begun a Kickstarter campaign to aid the third version of their HIIT Bottle, a stainless-steel, all-purpose protein shaker bottle.

As of Friday, the campaign was about $3,000 over its original $25,000 goal but had several weeks left.

The Valencias are Estancia High School alumni who founded HIIT Bottle in 2015.

*

Ellevate Network opens chapter in Costa Mesa

Ellevate Network, an organization for professional women, launched an Orange County chapter Wednesday in Costa Mesa, according to a news release.

The location is Ellevate's fourth in California, with others in San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego.

"California ranks as the eighth-largest economy in the world, in part because of the significant contribution of women in the workplace," Judith Lukomski, Ellevate's Orange County chapter co-president, said in a statement. "Women are claiming leadership roles, starting businesses and creating nonprofits at a record pace. Ellevate affords O.C. professional women a unique opportunity to connect locally, nationally and globally, to learn from and invest in one another."

—From staff reports

