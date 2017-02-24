Biz News: Fountain Valley Dunkin' Donuts to have grand opening

A new Dunkin' Donuts location in Fountain Valley will have its grand opening March 9, according to a news release.

The shop is at 18022 Brookhurst St. and includes a drive-through. The ribbon-cutting will include a $1,000 donation to Children's Hospital of Orange County.

The Fountain Valley location will be operated by Robert Jonas, Dan Almquist and Matt Higgins of Frontier Restaurant Group, which also opened Dunkin' Donuts locations in Long Beach, Santa Ana, Westminster and Tehachapi, according to a news release.

The Cyclist HB coming to Beach Boulevard

The Cylist HB19729 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach, will have a grand-opening party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 4.

It will include food from Wahoo's Fish Taco, a raffle, a sale and safety checks on bikes.

Newport's Dory Deli, Malarky's to hold beach cleanup

Dory Deli and Malarky's Irish Pub in Newport Beach have scheduled a beach cleanup for March 5 between the Santa Ana River jetty and the Wedge.

It goes from 9 a.m. to noon. The meeting place is in front of Dory Deli, 2108 West Ocean Front, near the Newport Pier.

Event sponsors will provide coffee, hot cocoa, water, bags, hand sanitizers and sunscreen.

Love at First Bite celebrates 35 years

Love at First Bite Catering, a Huntington Beach-based business, is celebrating 35 years.

To recognize the milestone, catering company, which started with two and now has a staff of 50, recently hosted a gala party at Rainwater Gallery in downtown Huntington Beach.

PetSmart opens new store in Huntington Beach

PetSmart recently had a grand opening for its new store at 20002 Brookhurst St. in Huntington Beach.

The roughly 8,000-square-foot store places a heavy emphasis on pet services and has a grooming salon and "day camp" services.

Costa Mesa's Alden acquired by Kidder Mathews

Kidder Mathews, a commercial real estate firm with an office in Irvine, has acquired Costa Mesa-based Alden Management Group.

Alden Management, which had an office on Paularino Avenue, near John Wayne Airport, will be re-branded to Kidder Mathews and the Alden staff will be relocating to Kidder Mathews' Irvine location, according to a news release.

J.D. Power names senior VP of global automotive operations

Doug Betts, a veteran automotive and technology executive, has been named senior vice president of global automotive operations at Costa Mesa-based J.D. Power, according to a news release.

Betts, formerly of Apple, Chrysler and Nissan, will have responsibility for "leading the strategy and operations for J.D. Power's entire automotive division, which includes the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific," the company said.

—From staff reports