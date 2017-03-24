Biz News: Costa Mesa costume shop has grand-opening party

A year-round costume shop in downtown Costa Mesa held its grand opening Thursday.

Halloween Bootique, which is located in The Triangle, hosted a costume party that included artist performances, a photo booth and refreshments.

Mother's Market raising money for Environmental Nature Center

Costa Mesa-based Mother's Market & Kitchen is donating a portion of funds collected from the sale of grocery bags to the Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach. All seven Orange County Mother's Market locations are participating, according to a news release.

The drive lasts through Friday.

Newport company breaks ground on Long Beach housing development

Newport Beach-based Integral Communities recently broke ground on Riverdale, a gated 131-unit community of detached single-family homes in Long Beach.

Integral is working on the project with Irvine-based Brandywine Homes, according to a news release.

The development's grand opening is scheduled for August. When complete, it will contain homes ranging from 1,900 to 2,250 square feet. Prices are expected to start in the low $600,000s.

RSI names new management staff

RSI Communities, a Newport Beach- and Texas-based developer, announced two new members of its executive management team.

Patrick Donahue was promoted to president of the Southern California division and Suzie Ek to senior vice president of sales and marketing.

UCI to offer master's in business analytics

UC Irvine's Paul Merage School of Business has launched a new master of science in business analytics (MSBA) program in response to high demand from businesses, recruiters and students, according to a news release.

The one-year, full-time program of 50 units is now accepting applications through June 15. Classes are scheduled to start this August. For more information, visit merage.uci.edu/go/msba or email msba@uci.edu.

Guild Club opens in South Coast Collection

The Guild Club, a members- and reservation-only dining experience in Costa Mesa's South Coast Collection, is now open for lunch and dinner.

The owners are Noah and Marín von Blöm of DirtySexyHappiness Hospitality Group, which also owns Arc and Restaurant Marin with SoCo. The couple described the 1,000-square-foot restaurant as something that looks like "Winston Churchill's den."