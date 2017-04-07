Biz News: Nobu opens in Newport Beach

Nobu, a Japanese restaurant founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Meir Teper and Robert De Niro, opened Friday in Newport Beach's Lido Marina Village.

The restaurant at 3450 Via Oporto, Suite 101, has more than 16,000 square feet and includes indoor and outdoor dining, a bar and lounge and special event space.

Nobu has locations throughout the world and United States, including in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Newport Beach dojo celebrates 30 years

Newport Beach Aikido is celebrating its 30th anniversary with events that began Friday and end Sunday.

The dojo is at 2018 Quail St. Special guests are coming in from around the world, according to the studio's website, aikido-orangecounty.com.

Costa Mesa home to new cold brew coffee company

Small-batch cold brew coffee by Humblemaker Coffee Co., based in Costa Mesa, will be sold at the Gelson's chain starting April 24, according to a news release.

The company is donating 10% of its annual profits to organizations that help autistic children. It is also a sponsor of A Walk on Water, which provides surf instruction to special-needs children.

Taco Brat to host preview pop-up

Taco Brat, a planned bratwurst and taco shop in Costa Mesa, is having a pop-up at the Harp Inn, an Irish pub at 130 E. 17th St. in Costa Mesa, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 2.

Tickets are $15 and will include tacos, brats and a voucher for a free taco when the German-Mexican concept restaurant opens at 2101 Harbor Blvd. Tickets are available at bit.ly/TacoBratPopUp.

Honda to pump free gas in Costa Mesa

Southern California Honda dealers, in their "Random Acts of Helpfulness" campaign, are giving free gas to hybrid drivers who come to the US Gas station, 2502 Harbor Blvd. in Costa Mesa, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. April 14.

H.B. chamber to host Economic Conference

The Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce's 30th annual Economic Conference is from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m April 19. The event will be inside Golden West College's theater, 15751 Gothard St. Tickets start at $60 at hbchamber.com.

For more information, contact Phoenix Freeman at (714) 500-6108.

South Coast Plaza hosts spring activities

South Coast Plaza is celebrating spring throughout the Costa Mesa shopping center, with the Easter bunny, photo opportunities, floral carriages and other activities. For information, visit bit.ly/2nUiZN3.

Reuters: Newport's PIMCO regains top ranking

Newport Beach-based Pacific Investment Management Co. (PIMCO) regained its perch as the manager behind the world's largest actively managed bond fund, according to a Reuters report.

PIMCO's Income Fund grew to $79.1 billion in March, Reuters reported, a figure that tops the TCW Group Inc's once-largest $78.9 billion MetWest Total Return Bond Fund.

Meehan leaves Volcom for RVCA

Kevin Meehan has left the role of Volcom Americas market president to join Billabong Group's RVCA in Costa Mesa as global general manager, according to the Orange County Business Journal. He replaces Bill Bettencourt.

NuVision merges with L.A.-area credit union

American Federal Credit Union has merged with Huntington Beach-based NuVision Federal Credit Union, effective April 1, according to a news release.

American is based in Mission Hills. The combined company has an estimated $1.5 billion in assets and 85,000 members, with 13 full-service branch locations in Los Angeles and Orange counties, according to a news release.

Walls named to executive Bridge Bank position

Abby Walls was recently named vice president, relationship manager for the corporate banking group at Bridge Bank's Costa Mesa branch.

Walls has also worked for First Bank and California Bank and Trust.

Montage starts guitar-lending program

The Montage resort in Laguna Beach has launched its Coastal Chords program, which lends Taylor Guitars to hotel guests.

The program includes gatherings of guitar players on Fridays and Saturdays from May through September.

Hoag expands in Costa Mesa

Hoag Medical Group has expanded its location in Costa Mesa at 1170 Baker St., Suite H1. The center offers wellness counseling, disease prevention, health screenings, annual health exams and other services.