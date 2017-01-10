Man's body found in Newport's Back Bay; cause of death undetermined

The body of a man was pulled from the water near the launch ramp at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort in Newport Beach's Back Bay on Monday afternoon, police said.

Orange County sheriff's deputies received a call around 1:30 p.m. from a boater who saw the body floating in the water, said police Lt. Jeff Puckett.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Puckett said the man, who was wearing boxer shorts, had brown hair and appeared to be 30 to 40 years old. The man's identity wasn't immediately known.

The Orange County coroner's office will perform an autopsy to determine how and when the man died. Investigators don't think the death is suspicious, Puckett said.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN