Revitalization effort continues at Lido Marina Village as new businesses take shape

A public house-style restaurant featuring a locally sourced tapas menu and craft beer is closer to opening in the revamped Lido Marina Village.

The Newport Beach Planning Commission voted 5-1 last month to approve a permit for Lido Bottle Works, which is expected open in late fall on the east side of Via Oporto, adjacent to Newport Harbor.

Commissioner Bill Dunlap dissented but wished restaurant owner Eric Paine luck. Commissioner Erik Weigand was absent.

Paine is chief executive of Community Development Partners, which has offices above the 1,234-square-foot space slated for Lido Bottle Works.

Balboa Peninsula resident George Schroeder raised concerns during the Planning Commission meeting about the concentration of alcohol licenses in the area.

Paine assured commissioners that Lido Bottle Works won't be a bar, saying it will cater to a sophisticated clientele seeking high-quality food and craft brews.

"We think it's a good concept for the area and something that will help Lido Marina Village succeed," Paine said.

The restaurant is one of several expected to open in the rejuvenated village. Italian restaurant L'Isoletta and bistro Zinqué, a coffee and wine bar with a location in West Hollywood, also plan fall openings. Nobu plans to open one of its sushi bars this winter.

The retail center also has an array of apparel and lifestyle shops.

In 2014, DJM Capital Partners began construction efforts on the aging Lido Marina Village. The center, built in the 1970s, had fallen into disrepair.

Construction is winding down, and stores will continue to open through early 2017, according to DJM.

City officials have billed the center's rejuvenation as key to revitalizing the Balboa Peninsula as a whole.

"We've sprinkled some pixie dust on it and it's finally coming to fruition," said DJM Chief Marketing Officer Linda Berman. "It's pretty exciting to see it actually taking shape when we've been imagining it and living it for so long."