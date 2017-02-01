Draft EIR on Corona del Mar High sports field project available soon for public comment

The draft environmental impact report on the long-discussed Corona del Mar High School sports field will be available for public review and comment through the Newport-Mesa Unified School District website for 45 days starting Monday.

District staff provided updates Tuesday night about the draft EIR, which will study the proposed project plus two alternative plans.

The document will cover potential effects such as noise, light and traffic, along with possible mitigation measures.

The project as currently defined would put synthetic turf on the campus's existing grass field and install 1,000 bleacher seats, plus restrooms, concession stands, lighting and a public address system.

One alternative is a two-field plan that would replace the current field with synthetic turf and add another synthetic turf field on a nearby space.

The other alternative would replace the existing field with a synthetic one and have options for permanent, temporary or no lights.

Practices and games for football, lacrosse, soccer and track and field are expected to be held at the new field, along with graduations and other events for the high school and the adjoining Corona del Mar Middle School.

The current field is used for soccer, lacrosse and junior varsity football games. Varsity football games are played at other fields in the area.

Public meetings about the draft EIR will be held during and after the 45-day review period. Times and locations will be determined.

After comments are received, revisions will be made to the document.

The district board can decide to adopt the report with the project as currently defined, or with one of the alternatives or a combination of options.

