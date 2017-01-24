Interviews for Costa Mesa Planning Commission hopefuls delayed for a week

Citing scheduling and time constraints, the Costa Mesa City Council has put off interviewing local residents interested in serving on the city's Planning Commission until next week.

Council members were originally set to talk with the 15 people vying to fill the commission's five seats during a special meeting Tuesday.

Instead, the applicants will make their cases during another special meeting Jan. 31.

The Planning Commission reviews issues related to local land use and development.

The seats came open after the council voted Jan. 3 to vacate all existing appointments on three city commissions and launch a new search for members.

The vote also emptied the five-member Parks and Recreation Commission and seven-member Senior Commission. Council members are scheduled to interview applicants for those panels at Tuesday's meeting, which starts at 4:15 p.m. in Conference Room 1A on the first floor of City Hall, 77 Fair Drive.

The council is expected to make appointments to the three commissions next week.

