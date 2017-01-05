Council vote leaves 3 Costa Mesa commissions needing members; applicants welcome

The Costa Mesa City Council is seeking people interested in serving on the city's planning, senior and parks and recreation commissions — all of which are without members after the council voted this week to vacate every existing appointment on each.

The 3-2 vote Tuesday — with council members Allan Mansoor and Jim Righeimer opposed — was criticized by some as unprecedented and a power grab. Mayor Katrina Foley said the goal is to increase engagement and attract commissioners with a wide array of experience, skill sets and opinions.

Five seats are open on both the planning and parks and recreation commissions, and seven are up for grabs on the Senior Commission.

Those interested in serving on any of the commissions must apply by 5 p.m. Jan. 18.

Application materials can be found in the city clerk's office or at costamesaca.gov/apply. Completed applications can be submitted online, emailed to cityclerk@costamesaca.gov, delivered to the city clerk's office at City Hall, 77 Fair Drive, faxed to (714) 754-4942 or mailed to the city clerk at P.O. Box 1200, Costa Mesa, CA 92628-1200.

City Council members will hold special meetings at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 and 31 to interview applicants and make appointments to the commissions.

Some commission terms will run until February 2019, and others will expire in February 2021.

For more information on the available commission seats, contact the city clerk's office at (714) 754-5225 or email cityclerk@costamesaca.gov.