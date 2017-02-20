Costa Mesa council to review proposed contract with city employees union

Costa Mesa City Council members are scheduled Tuesday to discuss a proposed new contract that would provide pay raises to municipal employee association members while also reducing the amount they contribute toward their pensions.

As proposed, the pact with the Costa Mesa City Employees Assn. would run through June 30, 2020.

Under the terms of the tentative agreement, the union's 236 members would receive 2.5% pay increases in each of the first two years of the deal, with 2.75% hikes following in years three and four.

Those employees would also be required to put 14% of their pay toward their pensions in the first year of the contract. That figure would tick down to 13% in year two, then to 12% in years three and four.

Currently, CMCEA members put 17.04% of their pay toward that purpose, which is "higher than probably any other employees in the county," city spokesman Tony Dodero said Friday.

The proposed deal is expected to cost taxpayers $5.65 million more over the life of the agreement than CMCEA's previous contract, which expired last June.

On Tuesday, council members will hold the first of two public hearings on the contract required under the city's Civic Openness in Negotiations, or COIN, ordinance.

The contract is scheduled to return for a second hearing and possible adoption at the council's March 7 meeting.

Union members have already ratified the tentative agreement, according to a staff report.

Association President Robert Gonzalez said Friday that the association "has no comment regarding the pending MOU contract" at this time.

Tuesday's council meeting starts at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 77 Fair Drive.

Parking arrangement

Council members are also expected to decide whether to allow a watch shop in a bustling commercial center at 3033 Bristol St. to reserve two parking spots during specific hours.

The owners of Watch Connection are seeking permission to earmark two parking spaces in front of their business that would be open to only their customers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Currently, parking is shared among the retail center's tenants. Parking can be a challenge, however, because the center is home to a number of popular businesses and restaurants. On-site valet parking is available to accommodate the high demand.

"Customers who visit the various restaurants are using parking spaces valued by the Watch Connection," Tuesday's agenda report states. "This has caused concern as patrons visiting the watch retailer are unable to park directly in front of the business. The applicant is specifically concerned for the safety and security of customers who purchase high-end products at the store as well as vendors delivering goods."

The Planning Commission reviewed and denied Watch Connection's request on Nov. 21. At that time, commissioners said allowing a single business to reserve parking in the center could create a problematic precedent or possibly lead to overflow parking in nearby neighborhoods.

On Tuesday, the council will determine whether to uphold or reverse that decision.

luke.money@latimes.com

Twitter: @LukeMMoney