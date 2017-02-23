DUI checkpoint scheduled in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa police officers will hold a sobriety checkpoint in an unidentified area of the city from 8 p.m. Friday to 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The checkpoint is funded through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

"DUI checkpoints have been an essential part of the phenomenal reduction in DUI deaths that we witnessed since 2006 in California," Christopher Murphy, director of the Office of Traffic Safety, said in a statement.

"But since the tragedy of DUI accounts for nearly one-third of traffic fatalities, Costa Mesa needs the high-visibility enforcement and public awareness that checkpoints provide."

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN