Costa Mesa planners will get to work Monday after taking oath of office

Members of Costa Mesa's newly reconfigured Planning Commission will raise their hands to take the oath of office and then roll up their sleeves Monday to tackle an agenda that includes a request to develop a banquet facility in an industrial building near John Wayne Airport.

Property owner 290 Fischer Associates LLC is seeking permission to renovate and convert a one-story, 11,164-square-foot building into an event venue that Rodgers Hospitality Inc. would operate, according to a city staff report.

The vacant building was originally constructed in 1966 and is located at 3101 Red Hill Ave. — near Mariners Christian School.

"We strongly believe our proposed use of this property will be materially advantageous and non-detrimental to surrounding properties," states an application letter Rodgers Hospitality sent to the city. "This venue will drive additional business to the city of Costa Mesa via our clients and guests, while serving as a much-needed amenity to the community."

As proposed, the project entails updating the interior and exterior of the building, slurrying and restriping the parking lot and retrofitting restrooms to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

The venue's hours would vary depending on what events it's hosting, but the applicant is requesting permission to operate between 6 a.m. and 2 a.m. daily.

During weekday business hours, a manager and small staff would work out of the space to meet with and book clients, according to the staff report.

Events hosted on the property could range from smaller breakfast or business meetings to large gatherings like weddings and fundraisers that would typically occur on weekends.

Valet parking would be provided to accommodate large events.

The applicant is also requesting permission to provide live entertainment and dancing and to serve alcohol during certain events.

"The demand for venues in this region is very high," the letter from Rodgers Hospitality states. "With an extensive background in the hospitality and catering industry, especially in this region, we know that couples are seeking unique locations, easy access and interesting open-concept design with enough space to host ceremonies, receptions, networking and other events alike. Our plans incorporate each of these elements, along with resources to accommodate individual design and décor wishes."

New members to be sworn in

Before taking any actions, the commission's five members — Stephan Andranian, Byron de Arakal, Jeffrey Harlan, Isabell Mayer Kerins and Carla Navarro Woods — will be sworn into office.

Council members appointed the quintet during their meeting Tuesday. That decision came a little more than a month after the council voted to vacate all existing appointments on the city's planning, senior and parks and recreation commissions.

Harlan and de Arakal were appointed to four-year terms, while Andranian, Kerins and Woods will serve for two years. (Harlan and de Arakal are former Daily Pilot columnists.)

The new planning commissioners will also choose the panel's chairperson and vice chairperson during Monday's meeting.

Monday's Planning Commission meeting starts at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 77 Fair Drive.

luke.money@latimes.com

Twitter: @LukeMMoney