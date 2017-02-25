Planning Commission to discuss Thai ice cream shop in Costa Mesa

A Thai ice cream shop could be rolling into Costa Mesa soon, if the Planning Commission signs off Monday.

Commissioners will discuss whether to approve a conditional use permit for Rollin Deep Ice Cream at 891 Baker St.

Rollin Deep proposes to occupy a 904-square-foot space in the commercial center at the intersection of Baker and Bear Street, which is already home to a number of restaurants, as well as a bar and lounge.

"The addition of an ice cream shop will be ideal for the plaza," Rollin Deep co-founder Chadwick Lee wrote in an application to the city. "It will seamlessly complement and be substantially compatible … after finishing their meals, the restaurants' customers can stroll into the ice cream ship to top off their meals with a delicious, contemporary dessert."

Proposed hours of operation are noon to 11 p.m. daily. Staff is recommending approval of the application.

The Planning Commission meeting starts at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 77 Fair Drive.

luke.money@latimes.com

Twitter: @LukeMMoney