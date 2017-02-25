Politics
How do you think Trump did this week? Let us know
Times Community News Daily Pilot News

Planning Commission to discuss Thai ice cream shop in Costa Mesa

Luke Money
Contact Reporter

A Thai ice cream shop could be rolling into Costa Mesa soon, if the Planning Commission signs off Monday.

Commissioners will discuss whether to approve a conditional use permit for Rollin Deep Ice Cream at 891 Baker St.

Rollin Deep proposes to occupy a 904-square-foot space in the commercial center at the intersection of Baker and Bear Street, which is already home to a number of restaurants, as well as a bar and lounge.

"The addition of an ice cream shop will be ideal for the plaza," Rollin Deep co-founder Chadwick Lee wrote in an application to the city. "It will seamlessly complement and be substantially compatible … after finishing their meals, the restaurants' customers can stroll into the ice cream ship to top off their meals with a delicious, contemporary dessert."

Proposed hours of operation are noon to 11 p.m. daily. Staff is recommending approval of the application.

The Planning Commission meeting starts at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 77 Fair Drive.

luke.money@latimes.com

Twitter: @LukeMMoney

Copyright © 2017, Daily Pilot
54°