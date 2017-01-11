Police: Argument over Instagram post turns violent and leads to arrests

What began as an argument over a photo posted on social media led to a physical altercation and the arrest of four Costa Mesa men, police said Wednesday.

Costa Mesa police responded at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday to the 1000 block of Salvador Street after receiving a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Witnesses told police that a man became angry over comments the victim left on an Instagram photo involving prescription medication, said Sgt. Dan Miles.

"The victim commented on the post claiming the photo was fake," Miles said.

About 30 minutes after the comment was left, the man showed up with three other men at the victim's house and challenged him to a fight. The group eventually left, but returned in a black Chevrolet Tahoe with a handgun and four baseball bats less than an hour later, Miles said.

Witnesses told police that one man pointed a handgun at the victim outside his home while two others beat him with the bats.

The victim fled into the house and the men chased him, broke a window at the front door and threw a bat through the window before fleeing, Miles said.

The victim suffered minor injuries, including a possible fracture to his left elbow.

Officers pulled the Tahoe over in the 3000 block of Fillmore Way and arrested four men.

Alexander Alvarez, 18, Jose Molina, 19, Luis Barrios, 19, and Agustin Trujillo-Contreras, 18, were taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and vandalism, Miles said.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN