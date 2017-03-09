Eyeglasses worth $5,000 stolen from Costa Mesa optometrist's office

Someone stole $5,000 worth of eyeglasses from an optometrist's office in Costa Mesa early Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to Custom Eyes Optometry at 1835 Newport Blvd. at about 2:45 a.m. after a silent alarm at the business was activated, said Costa Mesa police Sgt. Dan Miles.

The glass front door had been shattered with a large rock, and multiple pairs of eyeglasses were stolen, Miles said.

Thursday's burglary came two days after a string of break-ins at Costa Mesa businesses.

Early Tuesday, thieves made off with cash from two restaurants and a wax salon. In two of those burglaries, the thieves shattered glass doors to enter the businesses.

Miles said it's not clear whether all the crimes are related.

