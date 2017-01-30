6 people hurt in 4-vehicle crash in Costa Mesa

Six people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in Costa Mesa on Sunday morning, according to police.

Costa Mesa police and firefighters responded around 9:45 a.m. to reports of a collision at the intersection of Pomona Avenue and Victoria Street.

Police Sgt. Vic Bakkila said a Chevrolet TrailBlazer traveling west on Victoria approaching Pomona Avenue went through a red light and was struck on the passenger side by a Nissan Altima traveling south through the intersection.

The driver of the TrailBlazer lost control and struck a Ford Explorer that was stopped in the northbound turn lane of Victoria Street. The TrailBlazer then struck a Chrysler PT Cruiser, Bakkila said.

Costa Mesa firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extricate two people from their vehicles, fire Capt. Chris Coates said.

Four of the people involved in the crash are in their 30s and 40s and two are minors, Coates said.

Two people were taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana and one was taken to UCI Medical Center in Orange to be assessed for trauma. Three others were taken to Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach with minor injuries, Coates said.

Police said they do not suspect alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.