Video series introduces Costa Mesa police to the community and prospective recruits

Joseph Carboni had been working in retail in Costa Mesa for 15 years when he realized his true calling was law enforcement.

Carboni was intrigued by local police officers' passion for the job as they described during visits to his store the calls they had received that day and the people they had met. His desire to be a policeman was cemented after two ride-alongs with the department.

In 2014, Carboni graduated from the police academy and joined the ranks in Costa Mesa.

Carboni is one of several Costa Mesa Police Department employees featured in a three-part video series called "Why Do You Serve," which the organization launched this month on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

"What stood out to me most was the interaction they had with the community," Carboni says in the video. "I was impressed with the way they handled calls, with the way they defused situations and, most importantly, what I was impressed with was how when we left the call, everyone seemed to be smiling."

Officials said the video campaign is an effort to promote the department's image and recruitment.

The first video, published Feb. 1, focuses on Chief Rob Sharpnack's transition from playing professional baseball to becoming a police officer and his vision for the department's future. In the second video, published Feb. 15, officers, a local park ranger and a dispatcher describe their paths to their careers.

The third installment, which will focus on recruitment, is expected to be published March 1.

The idea first occurred to Police Department spokeswoman Roxi Fyad as a way to give community members a better understanding of the people who make up the department.

"I wanted to start a campaign where you got to know a little bit about why an officer decided to become an officer," Fyad said. "They're normal people with hobbies, families, friendships, and they're interested in being in a safe community for their own family and friends. I wanted to know, since they are just regular people, what drives them to sign up for something that's potentially dangerous."

Police officials also hope the campaign will encourage others to join. The department has struggled for years to increase its number of sworn officers.

Currently, Costa Mesa has 115 sworn officers and is recruiting to fill 21 vacancies. The department has three recruits in the academy and has others identified for future classes, Sharpnack said.

Vacancies have been a nagging issue for the department.

In 2011, City Council members voted to cut staffing through attrition. Officials also delayed hiring to fill anticipated vacancies as some council members at the time pushed to reduce pension benefits for new police recruits.

In recent years, human-resources and police officials ramped up hiring efforts by expediting the testing process for recruits, increasing the number of staff members assigned to recruiting efforts and boosting advertising for applicants, among other measures.

Sharpnack said the video campaign provides a glimpse into the type of people the department is looking to bring aboard.

"Many agencies throughout the state are competing for the best and brightest candidates," he said. "As a result, we have to do more to get the applicants we want on our team. One of our greatest responsibilities is selecting candidates who share the same values, work ethic and are cohesive in our team approach."

