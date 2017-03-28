Project starting Monday will replace 43-year-old wastewater pipe in Costa Mesa

The Costa Mesa Sanitary District will begin replacing a section of pipeline around Victoria Street next week — a project officials say could temporarily disrupt traffic in the area.

Workers will start the process of replacing the 43-year-old pipe on Monday, according to a district news release. The project is expected to take about four weeks to complete.

The 725-foot stretch of pipe being replaced runs on the north side of Victoria between Harbor Boulevard and Miner Street.

The pressurized pipe delivers more than 192,000 gallons of wastewater a day to a treatment plant in Fountain Valley, making it "a critical component" of the sanitary district's infrastructure, the release states.

The new pipe will be made of high-density polyethylene, a corrosion-resistant plastic material expected to last for at least a century. Officials estimate the project will cost $378,000.

To install the pipe, the sanitary district will use a process called horizontal directional drilling — a tactic that uses a drilling rig launched from the surface to carve out an underground path for a new pipe.

The district used the same technique last year to replace about 460 feet of pipe around the intersection of Harbor and Wilson Street.

In a previous interview, sanitary district General Manager Scott Carroll said that method doesn't have the same surface effects as digging a trench would.

While the majority of work will occur during evening hours, the sanitary district anticipates some traffic effects because one lane on Victoria will be closed to accommodate the drilling rig.

For more information about the project, visit cmsdca.gov.

