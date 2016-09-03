Costa Mesa council to vote on requesting funding for synthetic turf

Costa Mesa City Council members will decide Tuesday whether to request $1 million in state grants to help pay to install synthetic turf at two fields in the Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex.

At the meeting — the first in more than a month — council members will vote whether to apply for a grant in that amount from the California Department of Parks and Recreation's youth soccer and recreation development program.

Should Costa Mesa apply and the state sign off, the grant would supplement $3.5 million the city has earmarked for the project.

The city estimates it will cost $4.5 million to tear out the existing turf at two of the sport complex's fields and put down artificial turf instead.

"It's something that we as a city are excited about — that we'll have a nice soccer complex there," city spokesman Tony Dodero said Friday.

The dollars requested would come from Proposition 40, a $2.6 billion bond that voters approved in 2002 to bankroll parks and conservation projects statewide.

If grant funding is approved, construction could start after July 1 at the sports complex next to Costa Mesa High School.

Officials say installing artificial turf can drastically reduce water use and maintenance needs, as well as allow year-round field use.

The city and Newport-Mesa Unified School District are also collaborating on studies to determine whether it's feasible to install artificial turf and permanent sports lighting at Parsons Field and Kaiser Elementary and Davis Magnet schools.

Code of conduct

Council members also will consider adopting a new field-use code of conduct.

The proposal outlines general rules for individuals and groups using Costa Mesa fields and is geared mostly at promoting sportsmanship and good citizenship.

Specifically, the code would make clear that foul language, as well as abusive or disrespectful behavior, will not be tolerated. Smoking, vaping and drinking alcohol also are prohibited.

Failure to comply could result in a strike against a user group. The city uses a three-strike policy, with repeat violators subject to suspension or loss of permits.

Tuesday's council meeting will start at 5:45 p.m. at City Hall, 77 Fair Drive.