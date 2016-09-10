Costa Mesa Planning Commission to decide fate of UFC Gym

Members of the Costa Mesa Planning Commission are set to decide Monday whether to allow a 24-hour mixed martial arts gym to set up shop in an old car dealership.

As proposed, the gym at 2860 Harbor Blvd. would replace a Mitsubishi dealership that closed and relocated to another site along Harbor.

UFC Gym proposes using 14,755 square feet of existing building space for a gym, kid's gym, outdoor workout area, bathrooms and showers.

Plans also call for a mezzanine and 148 parking spaces.

UFC, which stands for Ultimate Fighting Championship, is a mixed martial arts promotion company. UFC Gym is an extension of that brand.

The gym proposed for Costa Mesa plans to offer strength training, cardio machines, battle ropes, agility ladders, a bag room and a Brazilian jiu-jitsu studio.

"Costa Mesa is a great community, and we couldn't be more thrilled for its residents to visit this gym and hopefully join the UFC Gym family," UFC Gym President Adam Sedlack said in a statement.

UFC Gym is seeking permission to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To offset possible noise impacts on nearby homes during the late night and early morning hours, UFC would have to make use of thick flooring mats and rubber-coated weights to reduce any clanging, shut off music in the weight room and restrict parking in the rear area between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Live music

Commissioners also will consider a request to allow live entertainment at Holiday, a speakeasy-style bar that recently opened on the Westside.

The venue, at 719 W. 19th St., is already entitled to have deejays and dancing.

Holiday officials previously told the Daily Pilot that their goal is to offer a variety of performances for patrons, such as jazz trios or beat poetry.

City building permit records show the property has been used as a cocktail bar/lounge since 1963. Recent establishments include the Lions Den and Maison.

Maison was open briefly last year but ran into permitting troubles with City Hall and, notably, was caught hosting live music without permission.

Monday's commission meeting starts at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 77 Fair Drive. City staff recommends approval of the request.

luke.money@latimes.com

Twitter: @LukeMMoney