A barking good time at Santa Ana Valley Kennel Club's annual dog show

Hundreds of dogs of many shapes and sizes stepped into the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa on Saturday for the first day of the Santa Ana Valley Kennel Club's 66th annual AKC licensed all-breed dog show.

The show, which ends Sunday, is expected to feature more than 1,200 canine competitors. Admission is free and open to the public.

A silent auction at the show will benefit the kennel club's Police K9 Blood Bank Fund, a partnership between the Garden Grove-based Hemopet Blood Bank and the Orange County Police Canine Assn. The fund helps contribute to the care of greyhounds that donate blood to police dogs.

Hours for the final day of the show Sunday are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive.