Electric bike burns on the sand in Newport Beach

An electric bike caught fire and shot battery parts 100 feet as it burned on the sand in Newport Beach on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters and lifeguards responded to the blaze at about 4:30 p.m. at an access ramp on 18th Street, said lifeguard Battalion Chief Mike Halphide.

"We could see it from a few blocks away," he said. "There were quite a bit of flames."

As the bike burned, battery parts from the bike shot onto the sand. Another bike parked next to it also burned.

Halphide said a couple who live on Balboa Island had bought the bikes three days before and decided to ride them to the beach on the Balboa Peninsula.

They were not on the bikes when the fire ignited, and they were not injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Halphide said.

