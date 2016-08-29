Pair arrested in Newport on suspicion of operating escort service without a permit

A man and woman were arrested outside the Balboa Bay Resort early Friday on suspicion of operating an escort service without a permit, according to Newport Beach police.

The 32-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, both from Los Angeles, were taken into custody after police responded to a call in the 1200 block of West Coast Highway about possible prostitution activity at about 5:30 a.m., said Newport police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella.

Both arrived at the location together before the woman met with a man privately to offer him a massage, Manzella added.

The two are suspected of municipal code violations, including providing a massage without a permit and operating an escort service without a permit, according to police.

The man appeared to be working as the woman's bodyguard or driver, Manzella said.

Both have posted bail.

These are the first arrests alleging these specific municipal code violations of the year, according to Manzella, who added that there were two previous such incidents in 2015.

