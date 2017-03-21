Samurai Burrito in Fountain Valley destroyed by fire, seeks new site

Samurai Burrito, a Fountain Valley restaurant known for its sushi burritos, has temporarily closed after a fire demolished the business early Saturday.

Firefighters battled a blaze at a Fountain Valley strip mall at 18932 Brookhurst St. around 3:30 a.m., according to City News Service. No injuries were reported, but Samurai Burrito was badly damaged, according to the restaurant.

It isn't clear what caused the fire or where it originated.

The restaurant is looking for a new location, according to posts on the company's social media pages.

"We are grateful that no one was in the building during the fire and are appreciative to the firefighters for their efforts," the post states. "Thank you to all our patrons for your support over the years. We will keep everyone posted as we work on finding a new location."

