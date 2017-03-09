Illegal gambling machines confiscated from Costa Mesa liquor store; 4 suspects arrested

Four women were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of operating illegal gambling machines at a Costa Mesa liquor store, police said.

Undercover Costa Mesa officers entered 888 Liquor at 586 W. 19th St. at about 4 p.m. and discovered seven slot machines, police said.

Police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad said officers had received several complaints from residents about the business.

Police confiscated the machines and $960 in cash, Fyad said.

Dina Lan Dinh, 51, of Westminster, Mindy Luc Dinh, 47, of Westminster, Violeta Margarita Mendoza, 34, of Costa Mesa and Isabel Baez Luz, 59, of Fountain Valley were arrested and cited on suspicion of allowing illegal gambling.

