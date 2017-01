A broken gas line prompted authorities to close a stretch of Placentia Avenue in Newport Beach for about 40 minutes Tuesday afternoon.

Northbound and southbound Placentia Avenue between Superior Avenue and Production Place was shut down to traffic while crews from Southern California Gas Co. repaired the line, police said.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

The cause of the broken gas line was not immediately known.

--

Hannah Fry, hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN