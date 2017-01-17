It's all about S'mores and sales tips as Girl Scouts get ready for the 100th cookie season

It was an afternoon of debuts at a Girl Scouts rally Sunday at the Bren Events Center at UC Irvine, where more than 1,000 girls were introduced to the famed organization's new S'mores Cookie and new national anthem.

The graham cracker cookie with cream icing inside and chocolate coating outside is being released this year to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the first known Girl Scout cookie sale.

Songwriters Liz Rose and Emily Shackelton, both Girl Scouts alumnae, wrote the new anthem titled "Watch Me Shine," which debuted at the rally.

The gathering helped local girls prepare for the 2017 cookie sales season, which runs Jan. 29 through March 12, by exchanging selling tips and strategies.

Girl Scout Ella Chang, 12, of Tustin shared advice about presentation.

"I told them about asking everybody, always having cookies with you, asking customers to buy again, wearing your uniform to look more professional and making your booth pop out to attract customers," Ella said.

Girl Scouts like Julia Jackson, 15, of Mission Viejo have used funds from their cookie sales for international trips to earn badges.

"In London, we did a challenge where we traveled around and learned about London by doing different activities and taking pictures," Julia said. "[Cookie sales] help the girls understand human contact and relationships."

Alex Chan

Twitter: @AlexandraChan10