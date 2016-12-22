Fountain Valley man pleads not guilty in 2 cafe robberies

A Fountain Valley man pleaded not guilty to felony charges stemming from two robberies in Santa Ana and Stanton.

Marc Louis Gold, 21, is facing three charges of second-degree robbery, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

Police said Gold was sitting at the bar at M&Toi Cafe at 4702 W. First St. in Santa Ana at 3:15 p.m. Nov. 21 and appeared to be texting on his phone. About a minute later, two males wearing bandanas on their faces entered the business with a handgun and a knife and ordered the woman behind the counter to open the register.

Police allege that Gold removed the money from the register and fled with the armed robbers. It wasn't clear how much money was taken.

In addition to the robbery charges, Gold is facing possible sentencing enhancements on allegations that he knew the two had a firearm.

He entered his not guilty plea Dec. 15.

A 17-year-old Westminster resident turned himself in to Santa Ana detectives on Dec. 2 after seeing himself on the news, police said.

Detectives arrested a 17-year-old Santa Ana resident at his home Dec. 8.

Both were placed in Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of armed robbery, police said. Their names were not released because they are minors.

An Orange County sheriff's detective told Santa Ana police that he thought Gold was the third suspect they were looking for, police said.

Sheriff's deputies recently had arrested Gold in connection with a Nov. 28 robbery at a cafe in Stanton, according to police and court records.

Gold was out on bail when police arrested him at his home Dec. 14 in connection with the Santa Ana robbery.

Gold, described as a laborer, was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $210,000, according to jail records.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN