About 30 BMX riding professionals gathered in Huntington Beach on Saturday to compete in the BMX Street Invitational for a $25,000 prize.

Last June, Vans debuted the first BMX Street Invitational in Huntington Beach with world-renowned BMX street riders.

Dozens of people showed up to watch the event, held at Vans Off the Wall Skatepark, 7471 Center Ave.

—From staff reports