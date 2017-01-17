Chase through Newport Beach ends on 405 Freeway

A driver suspected of crashing into a bicyclist and fleeing the scene in Newport Beach led officers on a brief pursuit Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Newport Beach police received a report around 5:30 p.m. of a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist near Seashore Drive and 61st Street on the Balboa Peninsula, said Lt. Jeff Brouwer.

Police located the vehicle, but when officers tried to pull the driver over, he took off and led officers on a pursuit through Newport Beach, Brouwer said.

California Highway Patrol officers eventually took over the chase and followed the man on the southbound 405 Freeway. The car eventually ran out of gas near the Sand Canyon exit in Irvine, and the driver was taken into custody on suspicion of evading, hit-and-run and driving under the influence, Brouwer said.

The bicyclist was not injured in the crash. The name of the arrested man was not available Tuesday.

