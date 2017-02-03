Costa Mesa woman facing felony charges of false application for welfare benefits

A Costa Mesa woman is facing seven felony charges stemming from accusations that she failed to report income when applying for welfare benefits.

In a Nov. 2 Orange County grand-jury indictment unsealed Friday, Ana Acevedo, 33, is accused of one felony count of aid by misrepresentation over $950 and six felony counts of perjury by false application for aid.

She pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

If convicted, Acevedo could face up to nine years and eight months in prison.

Authorities said Acevedo received $23,755 in cash aid and food stamps between April 2012 and December 2014 after she applied for welfare benefits through the Social Security Administration.

Authorities allege she failed to report her employment at a hospice facility where she earned $83,110, instead telling the federal agency that she only worked as a housekeeper.

