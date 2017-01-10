Beach cities on watch for king tides this week

Orange County beach cities are preparing for king tides, expected to begin Tuesday and last through Thursday.

King tides, or above-average high tides, are expected to exceed 7 feet in some beach areas just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The higher-than-normal tides have caused roadways and beachfront homes to become flooded in Seal Beach and Sunset Beach and on the Balboa Peninsula and Balboa Island in Newport Beach in past years.

Newport Beach will have crews in areas where flooding has previously occurred to monitor the tides and close tidal valves and pump water out of streets if necessary, said George Murdoch, Newport Beach's municipal operations director.

Newport Beach residents may pick up 10 sandbags per household at 592 Superior Ave. to prepare for the tides.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN