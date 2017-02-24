Police chase stolen vehicle from Laguna to Newport; 2 men arrested

Laguna Beach police arrested two men in connection with a brief pursuit that ended in Newport Beach on Thursday night.

Officers tried to pull over a 2001 Honda CR-V just before 9 p.m. on South Coast Highway near Forest Avenue in Laguna Beach, said Laguna police Sgt. Tim Kleiser. The vehicle had been reported stolen in Santa Ana on Wednesday, he said.

The Honda turned into a Mobil gas station parking lot at Broadway and Coast Highway, and a passenger got out and fled, Kleiser said. Officers caught up with the man and took him into custody, Kleiser said.

Officers continued to pursue the CR-V north on North Coast Highway toward Newport Beach. The vehicle stopped in the 600 block of Ruby Avenue on Balboa Island. The driver fled but was quickly found, Kleiser said.

Logan Carson, 33, of Newport Beach, who police say was driving, was arrested on suspicion of felony vehicle theft, felony evading and possession of a controlled substance.

Ryan Shelton, 34, of San Juan Capistrano was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.

