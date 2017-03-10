Memorial wall honors 2 Costa Mesa officers killed in 1987 copter crash

Costa Mesa police on Friday unveiled a memorial wall at the department's headquarters honoring two officers who were killed 30 years ago in a helicopter crash.

March 10, 1987, marked the deadliest day in the Costa Mesa Police Department's history. At 10:20 a.m., officers John William "Mike" Libolt, 39, and James David Ketchum, 39, were killed when their helicopter, Costa Mesa Eagle II, collided with a Newport Beach chopper during a pursuit.

The memorial wall features photos of the two men.

Libolt and Ketchum, who were both 15-year veterans of the department, were pulling away from the pursuit and handing it over to the Newport Beach helicopter when the collision occurred. Jeffrey A. Pollard, a civilian flight instructor, also died in the crash.

Costa Mesa police officials, former officers and Libolt's and Ketchum's families attended the ceremony.

