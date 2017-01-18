Newport-Mesa school district to redesign its longtime logo

The ubiquitous oval containing a sailboat and an outline of two people holding hands is a symbol of the Newport-Mesa Unified School District that hasn't changed in at least 25 years.

But after trustees unanimously authorized a logo redesign Tuesday and decided to form an advisory committee for the project, district families and educators might see a new logo by the end of the school year.

The new committee will consist of two trustees and up to four members of the district's Quarterly Debrief team, which includes program directors, supervisors and principals. The committee also will have students, parents and certificated and classified staff from the superintendent's advisory councils.

The committee's two trustees will be selected by board President Karen Yelsey, while other potential members can send an application to the district's public information office. The deadline for applications is being determined.

The office will make recommendations to district administrators, who will make the final selections.

The committee will collaborate with a design firm to create a new logo, according to district spokeswoman Annette Franco.

Trustee Martha Fluor asked during Tuesday's board meeting whether a student design competition was considered, adding that some Newport-Mesa students take business and marketing courses.

Franco replied that having a committee would give various community members an opportunity to discuss what would represent the district as a whole.

"No doubt that we have exceptionally talented students who could design an amazing logo, but it goes beyond just the design," Franco said.

Trustee Judy Franco (no relation to Annette Franco) noted that the district's current logo was designed by a student and said it "has served us very well."

Yelsey, trustee Dana Black and board Vice President Vicki Snell said they favored a more professional process.

"The celebration of our 50th anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on our past, evaluate our present and prepare for our future," Yelsey said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. "With that, it is also an opportune time to consider rebranding our district logo into a consistent design that accurately reflects the entire Newport-Mesa Unified School District and the varying communities it represents."

