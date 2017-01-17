3 arrested after meth, stolen mail and instructions for ID theft are found in car, police say

Three people were arrested Sunday in a car containing stolen mail, drugs and instructions on how to commit identity theft, Costa Mesa police said.

Police responded around 4 p.m. to the 1000 block of Begonia Avenue after receiving a report of people looking through mailboxes, Sgt. Bang Le said.

Officers stopped a car that matched the caller's description and spoke with the driver, who allowed officers to search the car, Le said.

Inside, officers found methamphetamine and manila envelopes and folders containing stolen mail and personal information, according to Le. A folder with instructions for committing identify theft was found in a purse inside the car, Le said.

Tyrone Brinson, 35, of Ontario, Stephanie Senechal, 22, of Santa Ana and Benedict Erazoquinones, 28, of Paramount were arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and stolen mail.

Le said Erazoquinones initially gave officers a fake name, but he was later identified and found to have a felony probation warrant in Los Angeles.

