Man robbed at gunpoint while sitting on bus bench near South Coast Plaza

A man was robbed at gunpoint near South Coast Plaza on Monday night, authorities said.

At 10:20 p.m., a man was seated on a bus bench at Bristol Street and Town Center Drive when three men exited a white car that was parked in the shopping center's parking lot and walked over to him, Costa Mesa police Sgt. Jim Brown said Tuesday.

One of the men displayed a gun and demanded that the victim hand over his belongings, Brown said.

The men then fled the scene with the victim's belongings, Brown said.

The investigation is continuing.

