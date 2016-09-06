Ex-Mariners principal begins new job at Costa Mesa Middle School

Former Mariners Elementary School Principal Laura Canzone is now serving as a principal on special assignment at Costa Mesa Middle School.

Costa Mesa Middle School Principal Guy Olguin is still serving the campus this school year, the Newport-Mesa Unified School District said. Canzone's duties will be similar to an assistant principal's, helping with administrative duties and assisting with developing programs and communicating with parents.

During her one year at Mariners in Newport Beach, Canzone was known as Laura Sacks. But she is using Canzone because of a change in marital status, district officials said Tuesday. Her LinkedIn page lists her as Laura Canzone Sacks.

Canzone's placement at Costa Mesa Middle School came after she requested a new assignment in June amid allegations from teachers of mischaracterizations and inaccuracies in an application she filed for a school award for Mariners Elementary last fall.

The award, the Gold Ribbon, was given to Mariners in April by the California Department of Education.

The district hired Dana Point-based Nicole Miller & Associates to investigate the allegations.

The investigation is ongoing, district spokeswoman Annette Franco said.