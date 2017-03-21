Man who molested girls after posing as a boy on social media is sentenced to 12 years

A Cypress man who previously worked in information technology in Seal Beach was sentenced Monday to 12 years in state prison and lifetime sex-offender registration for posing as a boy on social media to lure and molest girls.

Michael Theodore Mordaunt, 47, created several Myspace and Facebook profiles using the image of a young teenage boy surfing to contact underage girls between February 2009 and January 2014, according to the Orange County district attorney's office.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Mordaunt pleaded guilty in February to 19 felony counts of contacting a child with the intent to commit a specified crime, five felony counts of lewd acts on a child age 14 or 15, two felony counts of lewd acts on a child under 14, three felony counts of meeting a minor with the intent to engage in lewd conduct, one felony count of possession and control of child pornography, and a sentencing enhancement allegation of substantial sexual conduct with a child, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

Prosecutors said Mordaunt had sexually explicit conversations and arranged in-person meetings with girls through social media, text messages and phone calls. The victims typically were between the ages of 12 and 16.

Mordaunt also received sexually explicit photos from several underage girls and performed lewd acts on multiple victims, according to prosecutors.

At the time of the crimes, Mordaunt was employed in Boeing Co.'s IT department in Seal Beach.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN