Meeting to focus on dealing with mosquitoes

Newport Beach residents concerned about cases of West Nile virus stemming from mosquitoes buzzing around Orange County will have a chance to ask questions during a community meeting Wednesday.

The meeting, co-hosted by the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District and Newport Beach Councilman Scott Peotter, will focus on ways to prevent mosquito breeding and infection as concerns about West Nile virus continue to climb countywide.

Last year, West Nile was considered an epidemic after it infected 97 people in Orange County and was blamed for eight deaths. This year, mosquitoes trapped in 27 O.C. cities, including Newport Beach, have tested positive for the virus, according to data from Sept. 7.

However, none of the nine individuals who have been infected with the virus are from Newport Beach, data show. Anaheim, Irvine, Laguna Niguel, Orange and Tustin have also reported human infections.

Peotter, who represents Newport for the vector control district, said several residents have approached him with concerns about mosquito activity in the San Diego Creek near Jamboree Road and University Drive.

"The good news is they've been effective in treating that area," he said. "From a countywide standpoint, there have been nine cases and no deaths, which is better than a few years ago."

However, officials say, it's important for residents to eliminate possible breeding sites for the insects by dumping and draining standing water, and wearing mosquito repellent when the insects are most active, which is typically between dusk and dawn.

In Costa Mesa, three mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus this year. In response, the city has been working with the county vector control district to deal with the insects breeding in the Fairview Park wetlands, which filter urban runoff.

The plan has seen some success in recent weeks and includes cutting excess vegetation, clearing dead plants from the ponds and cleaning area storm drains and catch basins.

Peotter said there has not been talk of aerial spraying to combat the spread of the mosquito-borne virus. Aerial pesticide spraying, sometimes considered controversial, is considered a last resort.

"It's still one of those things you don't want to do unless you have to," Peotter said.

Wednesday's meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Back Bay Science Center, 600 Shellmaker Road, Newport Beach.