Musink festival brings music, tattoo and car lovers together

Fans of tattoos, punk rock and classic cars are uniting in Costa Mesa this weekend for the 10th annual Musink Tattoo Convention and Music Festival.

Thousands flocked to the OC Fair & Event Center on Saturday for the festival, which started Friday and ends Sunday.

While many took in performances by a lineup of punk rock staples, others went under the needle to get new body art from the hundreds of tattoo artists on hand.

A selection of custom and classic vehicles is part of the festival's Low and Slow Car Show.

Friday's concert schedule featured NOFX, the Vandals, Lagwagon and A Wilhelm Scream.

Saturday's lineup included The Used, Glassjaw, Goldfinger (featuring Blink-182's Travis Barker on drums), Story of the Year and Hell or Highwater.

Barker produces Musink along with Sean Akhavan, founder Bill Hardie and John Reese of Synergy Global Entertainment.

Sunday's festival hours are noon to 9 p.m.,featuring performances by Bad Religion, Pennywise, Swingin' Utters and Unwritten Law.

The OC Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive. For more information on the festival, visit MusinkFest.com.